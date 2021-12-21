State’s COVID positivity rate up, other indicators remain relatively flat

Hospitalizations, ICU, ventilator numbers changing little during last 10 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spike in COVID cases is continuing across the state.

In the state’s daily report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,566 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and an increased positivity rate of 9.33%. The Governor also reported 35 deaths and 2,752,267 Kentuckians vaccinated, with 784,270 individuals having received their booster shot.

Of the new cases, 505 are in people 18 and under.

The new case numbers compared to 1,215 Monday, 1,531 Sunday, 2,575 Saturday, 2,582 cases Friday, Thursday’s 2,507, Wednesday’s 2,913, 2,559 last Tuesday, 1,089 last Monday, last Sunday’s 989, last Saturday’s 2,308, and 2,773 Dec. 10 and 2,736 Dec. 9.

The positivity rate was up from Monday’s 9.2%, 8.94% Friday, 8.84% Thursday, 8.77% Wednesday, 8.79% last Tuesday, and last Monday’s 8.78%. The last time it was above 9% was 9.14% on Dec. 8 and 9.17% on Dec. 7.

The state reported 35 deaths Tuesday and has now lost 11,882 people to COVID-related causes.

The state now has logged 833,547 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations remained down from last week with 1,205 reported Tuesday, compared to 1,206 Monday, 1,255 Friday, 1,236 Thursday, 1,249 Wednesday, last Tuesday’s 1,216, and last Monday’s 1,253. The number still is above Dec. 10’s 1,192 and Dec. 9’s 1,167.

ICU admittance has not changed as much, sitting at 328 Tuesday, compared to 325 Monday, 329 Friday, 315 Thursday, Wednesday’s 327, 316 last Tuesday and last Monday, Dec. 10’s 319 and Dec. 9’s 314.

The number of those on a ventilator also was down, falling to 174 Tuesday, compared to 176 Monday, 195 Friday, 193 Thursday, Wednesday’s 179, last Tuesday’s 175, last Monday’s 181, Dec. 10’s 191, and Dec. 9’s 185.