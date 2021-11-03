State’s COVID positivity rate struggling to stay below 5%

Some indicators suggest state may be plateauing rather than declining

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s overall COVID numbers continue a slow decline but getting and keeping key barometers on a downward trend remains difficult.

Most notably the state’s positivity rate won’t get or stay below 5%, a key level. The struggle suggests case numbers may be plateauing rather than continuing to decline.

In Wednesday’s report (click here), the state reported a 5.05% positivity rate, the same as Tuesday and up slightly from Monday’s 5.03% rate. The rate did dip below 5% to 4.98% Sunday but started back up again this week. It was 5% Saturday and 5.08% Friday.

The state also reported 1,669 new cases Wednesday, about the same number as reported during the last seven days. Of the new cases, 424 are in people under 18. The state now has recorded a total of 748,202 cases since March 2020.

Kentucky also reported 22 new deaths. The state’s death total is now at 9,856 people lost to COVID-related causes.

Hospitalizations were at 762 in Wednesday’s report, well below last Wednesday’s 869.

A total of 232 people were in intensive care, below the 276 last Wednesday but still a slow decline.

Also, 137 people were on ventilators, down only slightly from 145 last Wednesday.