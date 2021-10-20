State’s COVID positivity rate below 7% for first time since early 2021

Other key indicators fall again after slight increase Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s positivity rate continued to fall Wednesday, dropping below 7% for the first time since the first weeks of the year.

In Wednesday’s report (click here), the state announced 1,899 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a decreased positivity rate of 6.83%, which was down from 7.17% Tuesday and 7.36% Monday.

Of the new cases, 499 were in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 730,739 cases since the outbreak began.

The state also reported 52 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 35 years old. The state has lost 9,477 people to COVID-related causes.

After a slight increase Tuesday, other indicators also were back down.

Hospitalizations were at 1,115, down from 1,202 Tuesday and 1,193 Monday.

The number of people in intensive care fell to 321 from 355 Tuesday and -337 on Monday.

People on ventilators dropped to 207 from 226 Tuesday and 219 on Monday.