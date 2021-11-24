State’s COVID positivity rate back above 7%, new cases numbers also up

Hospitalizations, other indicators are mixed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The state’s positivity rate crossed 7% Wednesday as the spike in new COVID cases continues.

In its Wednesday report (click here), the state announced 2,144 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 7.05%, up from 6.77% Tuesday. The rate dipped below 5% just a month ago. Of the new cases, 549 are in people 18 and under.

The state has now listed 777,858 total cases since the outbreak began in the state on March 6, 2020.

The state also reported 35 deaths, which raised the state’s total to 10,795 lost to COVID-related causes.

“Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to do the following:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster)

Stay home and avoid gatherings if they feel sick

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted

Keep gatherings small

The positivity rate is up from 6.56% Monday, continuing the climb from Friday’s 6.24%, 6.18% Thursday, Wednesday’s 6.24% and 5.73% on Tuesday and last Monday.

According to the daily report, 818 people are hospitalized, compared to 835 Tuesday, 809 Monday, 778 Friday , 750 Thursday, 757 last Wednesday, 739 last Tuesday and 719 last Monday.

ICU admittance is at 204 patients, compared to 217 Tuesday, 203 Monday, 193 Friday, 195 Thursday and 200 last Wednesday, 204 last Tuesday and 191 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator was at 107, compared to 98 Tuesday, 101 Monday, 102 Friday, 100 on Thursday and Wednesday and 105 last Tuesday and last Monday.