State’s COVID positivity, other key statistics up again

State can't shake number range where been stuck for two weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s new COVID case numbers are having a hard time shaking the levels where they’ve been stalled for three weeks.

In the its report Friday (click here), the state announced 2,582 cases, about the same as Thursday’s 2,507 but down slightly from Wednesday’s 2,913. The positivity rate was 8.94%, ticking back up again after showing signs of declining for a few days. Thursday’s rate was 8.84%, up from 8.77% Wednesday, Tuesday’s 8.79% and Monday’s 8.78%. The rate is still below Friday’s 8.97%, last Thursday’s 8.99%, 9.14% last Wednesday and 9.17% last Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 617 are in people 18 and under.

The state reported 35 deaths. The state now has lost 11,754 Kentuckians to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 2,559 on Tuesday, 1,089 on Monday, Sunday’s 989, Saturday’s 2,308, 2,773 last Friday and 2,736 last Thursday.

The state now has logged 825,692 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations jumped to 1,255, up from 1,236 Thursday, 1,249 Wednesday, Tuesday’s 1,216, Monday’s 1,253, last Friday’s 1,192 and 1,167 on last Thursday.

ICU admittance also was up, rising to 329, compared to 315 Thursday, Wednesday’s 327, 316 Tuesday and Monday, last Friday’s 319 and last Thursday’s 314.

The number of those on a ventilator also climbed to 195, up from 193 Thursday, Wednesday’s 179, Tuesday’s 175, Monday’s 181, last Friday’s 191, and 185 last Thursday.