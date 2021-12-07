State’s COVID positivity, hospital numbers continue climb

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate continues to edge up and new case numbers approaching 3,000.

In the state’s Tuesday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,728 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 9.17%, which was up from 9.13% Monday. Of the new cases, 634 are in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate was up from Sunday’s 9.02% and 9.11% on Saturday, down from Friday’s 9.21% and 9.20% on Thursday and up from 8.56% Wednesday and 8.31% Tuesday.

The governor also reported 59 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 35 years old. The state now has lost 11,348 residents to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 1,347 cases Monday, 1,194 Sunday, Saturday’s 2,350, 2,813 Friday, Thursday’s 2,841, 3,312 Wednesday and 2,558 last Tuesday.

The state now has logged 802,417 cases of COVID since March 2020.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to stay safe this holiday season by taking the following steps:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination;

Get a vaccination booster (all Kentucky adults are now eligible for a booster);

Stay home and avoid gatherings if sick;

Wear masks if indoors and unvaccinated and/or not boosted, and

Keep gatherings small.

The Governor also outlined new guidelines for international air travel. All travelers age two and older who are returning to the U.S.:

Must show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test performed within one day of departure;

Should get tested three to five days after return;

Should self-isolate and get tested if they develop any symptoms, and

All unvaccinated travelers should quarantine for seven days.

The Governor also reported 2.7 million Kentuckians vaccinated, with a 61% total vaccination rate.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations continued to rise with 1,109 people in the hospital, compared to 1,077 Monday, 1,039 on Sunday, Saturday’s 1,020, 972 on Friday, Thursday’s 987, 948 Wednesday and 930 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance stabilized for a day with 305 people in ICU, down from 310 Monday, but up from 301 on Sunday, Saturday’s 300, Friday’s 284, Thursday’s 259, 249 Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 266.

The number of those on a ventilator went up to 174 from 168 Monday, 155 on Sunday, Saturday’s 159, 156 on Friday, 132 on Thursday, 123 Wednesday and 122 last Tuesday.