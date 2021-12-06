State Treasurer Allison Ball names Lorran Hart Ferguson chief of staff

Ferguson takes on new role Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball named Lorran Hart Ferguson Chief of Staff and Deputy Treasurer.

Ferguson previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff. Ferguson will advise Treasurer Ball on policy and legislative issues.

“Lorran has expertise in every section of the Treasury’s functions and initiatives. She exhibited a tremendous work ethic and the ability to quickly learn complex laws and procedures as a part-time assistant to the Treasurer while in law school,” Treasurer Ball said.

Upon admission to the bar, Ferguson was promoted to Deputy General Counsel and Communications Director. She was promoted again to Deputy Chief of Staff where she has proven herself as leader. Ferguson has a national reputation and was elected by her peers to serve as the staff representative of the State Financial Officers Foundation.

“It is clear that Lorran is the perfect choice to lead as Deputy Treasurer and Chief of Staff,” Treasurer Ball said.

Prior to joining Treasurer Ball’s team in 2016, she interned in Congressman Ed Whitfield’s (KY-1) Washington D.C. Office and also within the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Legal Services Division. She is a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College and the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Ferguson began her duties December 6, 2021. She replaces Lesley Bilby who served the Treasury for two years.