State starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance.

The state canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over.

Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link gave the update to a legislative panel Thursday.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that proposals by interested vendors were due by Oct. 19 of last year for the estimated $47.5 million upgrade, projected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

Link says the cabinet learned that two “people affiliated” with a vendor were indicted by a federal grand jury.