State sets up relief fund for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Governor Andy Beshear says donations will be used to help with food, shelter and other necessities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A “Team Eastern Kentucky” flood relief fund website is now up-and-running. According to Governor Andy Beshear, donations to flood victims can be made at the state-run website. Click here for a link to it.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas – where people may not have that much – continue to get hit and lose everything. I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today, we’re giving everyone that opportunity to help through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.”

According to Governor Beshear, the funds donated to TeamEKYFloodReliefFund.ky.gov, will be used to provide long-term relief to individuals directly impacted by Thursday’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The donations can help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and supplement emergency funds that come into the area. According to the State, money collected through the donation site will not be used for administrative costs. Credit card and treasury fees may apply.

After Western Kentucky’s devastating tornadoes in December 2021, people came together and raised $52 million through more than 150,000 donations to help survivors with their long-term recovery.

If you would like to donate items toward immediate relief in Eastern Kentucky, contact your local shelter, Red Cross or United Way. Immediate needs include water and cleaning supplies.