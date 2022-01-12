State sets COVID record with more than 11,200 cases, 27% positivity

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky continues to set records as the omicron-driven COVID surge continues across the state. “Today, I am reporting the highest COVID report since the pandemic began, with 11,232 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 27.39%. Our hospitals are becoming strained and we’re seeing concerning impacts in our schools and communities. Please mask up and get your vaccine and booster,” Gov. Andy beshear said in releasing the state’s daily COVID report (click here).

The record high number of cases topped the previous mark above 11,000 last week. Of the new cases, 2,828 are in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate continued its alarming climb, topping Tuesday’s rate of 26.79%, Monday’s 26.33% rate, 24.45% Friday and 23.67% last Wednesday.

The state has listed 952,956 total cases since March 2020.

Wednesday’s report also included 21 deaths, raising the number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,455.

The number of patients in hospitals, in intensive care and on ventilators also continue to climb, almost exponentially. Wednesday’s report listed a record2,011 people in the hospital, up from 1,953 Tuesday, 1,873 Monday and 1,856 Friday; 454 are in ICU, up from 449 Tuesday, 452 Monday and 423 Friday; and 243 are on ventilators, compared to 237 Tuesday, 238 Monday and 223 Friday.

The biggest strain so far on hospitals remains in ICU capacity with all but one of the state’s 10 medical regions reporting ICU capacity filled above 85%. Three regions are above 95%. Of ICU capacity, all 10 regions are using at least 20% of capacity for COVID cases and three of those now are above 40%.