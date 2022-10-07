State rolls out new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate options

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday released designs for a new “Team Kentucky” license plate option.

Kentuckians now have two license plate design options, with the option to include “In God We Trust” on their selected design.

The new license plate option features the words Team Kentucky on the left with your county underneath, and a blue sky and green grass, pictured below:

The new plate designs will be offered on flat aluminum plates as part of the cabinet’s transition to more efficient digital printing in 2020, according to Beshear, who added the new plates were designed and printed at no additional cost to the state.

The two standard license plate options will still be offered, pictured below:

“Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their state pride,” Beshear said in a press release. “From supporting our neighbors during a natural disaster or pandemic, to looking out for the safety of others as we travel across the commonwealth, Kentuckians always unite and show that Team Kentucky spirit.”

The new plates will be available on Oct. 24. Fees for standard-issue plates remain at $21 when it’s time to renew, but if you’d like to purchase a new plate before it’s due, you can pay $3.