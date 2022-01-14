State road crews start pre-treating roads in advance of snow forecast

Snow in forecast Sunday into Monday, possibly early

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that road crews are busy today pre-treating bridges, overpasses and routes. The pre-treatment of “salt brine” helps to melt and prevent ice from forming on road surfaces. The “salt-brine” is a salt water type treatment. This procedure is a very affordable pro-active approach to address roadway safety concerns.

The traveling public should be aware of potential inclement weather for a portion of this weekend. District 7 is monitoring the forecast closely. Snow and ice personnel are on standby and will respond as deemed necessary.

Weather information stations across Kentucky provide data to the Transportation Operations Center in Frankfort. The TOC is staffed 24 hours per day, and distributes information to the twelve highway districts across the state.

Plan your route during winter weather:

access links, and apps for the latest traffic and travel information

check weather reports, and adjust your starting time

let others know when to expect you

Forecast from the National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory

Tips for driving safely from NHTSA: http://www.nhtsa.gov