State responds to riot and investigation at Adair County juvenile detention center

(WTVQ) — After a riot broke out at an Adair County maximum security juvenile detention center earlier this month, Kentucky State Police launched an investigation. Now, some are asking for more to be done.

According to KSP, the initial call was regarding a juvenile who had assaulted a staff member, got their keys and let other juveniles out from their cells.

Several staff, and juveniles were injured during the incident and taken to the hospital.

Now the law firm Hughes & Coleman has added their name to the list of organizations investigating.

The law firm says they are looking into allegations of abuse, neglect and human rights violations against the youths housed there.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet releasing the following statement,

“We are also conducting a thorough review and corrective action will be taken. Specific details and timelines of the riot cannot be confirmed until the investigation is complete. We are creating a compliance unit to be housed at headquarters to conduct random staff interviews and unannounced facility inspections. We are also working to determine if any additional steps can be taken to secure the facility. Since several of the youth involved in the riot continue to make threats against staff and other youth, we remain focused on providing security for both the youth and the staff. All youth at Adair Juvenile Detention Center are receiving showers, three hot meals and three snacks daily. They are also receiving their medication and any medical needs are being met. Large muscular activity and educational services are being provided within the youth’s living unit. Staff have been offered access to counseling services through the Kentucky Employee Assistance Program to help process the riot and assist with mental health recovery. DJJ’s Psychologist Licensed Program Administrator is providing individual counseling sessions with the youth and is working to contract with an outside agency to provide critical incident stress debriefing to staff,” said Morgan Hall, communications director, Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet.

ABC 36 News will continue to follow this story, as further details develop.