State Republican Party reelects Chairman Mac Brown for four-year term

KY GOP united, eager to build on years of historic growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Republican Party of Kentucky announced Saturday the reelection of Chairman Mac Brown and also approved a slate of officers and state members-at-large.

“I’m humbled and grateful to have the confidence of the Republican Party of Kentucky to take on another term leading our great team,” Chairman Brown said. “Together, we’ve accomplished a great deal by building and growing an organization focused on unity, planning and professionalism to support our candidates and elected officials. I am excited about the future and looking forward to building on our momentum in the years to come.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) praised Chairman Brown’s leadership and applauded his reelection for another term:

“Chairman Brown has been a strong, pivotal leader in our party, and I’m excited he has been re-elected,” said Dr. Paul. “The Democrat Party is actively trying to defund the police, promote socialism, and worse. I have full confidence that Chairman Brown will be a strong leader for our party as we continue to grow and elect more Republicans.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky also elected other officers, including Vice-Chairman DeAnna Brangers, Secretary Karen Kelly and Youth Chair Shane Noem, as well as eight state members-at-large: Fran Anderson, Sam Brown, Rob Givens, James Higdon, Patrick Jennings, Laura LaRue, Anne-Tyler Morgan and Robbin Taylor.

Since his election as chair in 2015, Chairman Brown has led historic growth of the Republican Party of Kentucky. Under his leadership, the party has captured and grown supermajorities in both the Kentucky State Senate and House of Representatives, left only one Democrat remaining in the state’s congressional delegation, and now holds the offices of Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer and Agriculture Commissioner simultaneously.

On the heels of these victories, in 2020, the Republican Party of Kentucky turned out more GOP voters than Democrats for the first time ever, and are poised to eclipse Democrats in voter registration for the first time in state history.