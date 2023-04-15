State Representative Lonnie Napier passes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Garrard County State Representative Lonnie Napier has died, according to House Speaker David Osborne.

Speaker Osborne releasing a statement Saturday:

“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend sympathy to the family of Representative Lonnie Napier. Those who served with Lonnie saw firsthand his commitment to the people of his district. He brought to the House his experience as a successful small businessman and service in local government and served with distinction for almost three decades. Lonnie worked tirelessly to provide his constituents with not only a voice in the House, but an advocate to state government agencies.”

Rep. Napier served Garrard County in the Kentucky House from 1985 to 2013.