State Rep. Frazier receives ‘Friend of Cities’ honor

Presentation made at Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky League of Cities presented state Rep. Deanna Frazier, R-Richmond, with a 2021 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award.

Richmond Mayor Robert R. Blythe joined KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney and Director of Public Affairs Bryanna L. Carroll to bestow the award at Richmond City Hall.

Frazier supported various KLC initiatives during the 2021 session and carried Senate Bill 88, a KLC initiative that modernizes how cities file annexation documents with the Secretary of State’s Office.

“As vice chair of the House Local Government Committee, Representative Frazier has been a reliable advocate for cities,” said Chaney. “She has a perfect record on city issues, and in the 2021 session she continued that trend by supporting bills that directly benefit cities. Her steadfast support of home rule helped protect cities from legislation that would have made it more difficult for cities to grow and prosper.”

“It is such an honor to be able to work on behalf of cities and to receive this award,” responded Frazier. “I enjoy being a problem solver, representing both people and businesses alike and being a resource for people. I appreciate hearing their concerns and desires, and I pride myself on trying to be a good communicator and a good go-between.”

“Representative Frazier is an audiologist by trade, and she has put her ability to listen and solve problems to good use in the General Assembly,” said Carroll. “She played an important role in the separation of the County Employees Retirement System and continues to represent the values that have made her an important ally for residents in cities across Kentucky.”

The Kentucky League of Cities presents the “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award to legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for measures that impact cities across the state.