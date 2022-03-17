State releases 2022 unemployment data in Kentucky for January

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – Unemployment rates rose in 14 Kentucky counties between January 2021 and January 2022, fell in 103, and stayed the same in three (Allen, Fulton and Cumberland counties), according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. It was followed by Scott and Todd counties, 3.3% each; Boone and Fayette counties, 3.4% each; Campbell and Harrison counties, 3.5% each; and Anderson, Kenton, Logan and Simpson counties, 3.6% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6%. It was followed by Elliott County, 10.8%; Breathitt County, 9.9%; Martin County, 8.9%; Carter County, 8.6%; Menifee County, 8.1%; Leslie County, 7.7%; Lewis and Owsley counties, 7.6% each, and Harlan County, 7.4%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.5% for January 2022, and 4.4% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted January 2021 unemployment rate was released on March 10, 2022, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=546. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.