State provides tire disposal site in Anderson County

The Anderson County Maintenance Facility

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will furnish a drop-off site for used tires at the Anderson County Maintenance Facility. The Kentucky Division of Waste Management (DWM) estimates that approximately 4 million scrap tires are generated annually in Kentucky.

Management standards are in place for scrap tires to reduce the risk of fire, prevent water entrapment, and mosquito infestations. There are several ways which old tires can be repurposed to assist with county, city and state projects.

Examples of recycled tire usage includes:

cost-effective, performance-enhancing additive (rubber-modified asphalt) paving projects

additions/equipment for outdoor classrooms and new playground equipment

walkways, pedestrian paths, picnic tables and park benches

Dates/times and location for the tire drop-off site in Anderson County:

Thursday, October 21 – 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday, October 22 – 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Saturday, October 23 – 7:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon)

The Anderson County Maintenance Facility

1631 Harrodsburg Road

Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

Phone: 502.839.3017