State Police searching for murder suspect

CALHOUN, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police troopers are actively looking for an Island man in connection to the death of Steven Powell.

Troopers are searching for William C. Arant, 18 of Island for Murder and Burglary 1st Degree. He is also known as “Conor” or “Willie”. A warrant has been issued and Arant is considered armed and dangerous. He is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.

KSP is requesting anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr. Arant, is asked to contact Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local police agency. You may also download our free KSP mobile app to leave anonymous information.

CALHOUN, Ky. (February 09, 2023) –Kentucky State Police troopers are conducting a death investigation after reports of a shot male at the residence of 375 West Second Street, Calhoun. KSP troopers received the call around 3:20am.

Troopers responded to the residence and located 20-year-old Steven G. Powell of Calhoun with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was transported by McLean County EMS to Owensboro Health where he later died.

Powell has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville for an autopsy, which is scheduled tomorrow. The cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Henderson Post at 270-826-3312.