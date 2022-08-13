State Police investigating murder in Logan County

OLMSTED, Ky (WTVQ/RELEASE) – On Saturday, August 13th just before 3:30 AM, KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male.

KSP uniformed troopers and detectives responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation has revealed Joshua D. Burks (20), of Clarksville, TN, was shot by an individual who fled the scene. Joshua D. Burks was pronounced deceased on scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Joshua D. Burks to contact Detective Graham Rutherford with KSP Post 3 at the following number: (270) 782-2010.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Detective Graham Rutherford. Detective Rutherford was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

No further information is available for release at this time