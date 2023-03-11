State Police investigating fatal crash in Caldwell County

PRINCETON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – On March 10, 2023 at 1214 hours, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department requested KSP Post 2 to investigate a fatal collision on US 62 West of Princeton.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Michael D. Wright, 31 y.o., of Princeton, KY was operating a 2009 Ford Flex Eastbound on US 62. Carl Miner, 59 y.o., of Kuttawa, KY was operating a 1989 Chevrolet Camaro Eastbound on US 62 in front of the Ford Flex.

Both vehicles encountered a line of slowing traffic due to another vehicle making a right turn into a local business. The Ford Flex then struck the Chevrolet Camaro in the rear causing it to enter the Westbound lane of US 62. The Chevrolet Camaro then crashed head-on with a 2022 Chevrolet 2500 pickup operated by Brandon Downs, 31 y.o., of Princeton, KY.

Carl Miner was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner. A passenger in his vehicle, Christian Stayton, 20 y.o., of Dawson Springs, KY was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Michael Wright and his passenger, Tiffani Wright went to Caldwell Medical Center for their injuries.

Brandon Downs was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for his injuries.

The investigation continues by Detective Jacob Stephens.