State Police investigate fatal 3 car collision in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On January 07, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. This accident resulted in one Fatality.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2012 Mazda 3 operated by Mark K. Hinkle, 62 years old of Monticello, KY, was traveling east on KY90, when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a 2003 Chevy Tahoe operated by Tori L. Dale Russel, 26 years old of Monticello, Ky. The Mazda continued traveling west and struck a third vehicle a 2016 Toyota Tundra operated by Rosa L. Jointer, 61 years old of Monticello, KY.

As a result of the collision, Mr. Hinkle suffered fatal injuries, Hinkle was pronounced deceased by the Wayne County Coroner’s office. Rosa Jointer was transported by Wayne County EMS to Wayne County Hospital and threated for non-life threating injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Mr. Hinkle in Frankfort at the state medical office.

KSP Post 11 Trooper Austin Cornett is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Local Fire Departments, and the Wayne County Coroner’s office.