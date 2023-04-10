State Police arrest 2 in connection to Powell County murder

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say two people have been arrested in Powell County in connection to a stabbing happening early Sunday morning.

According to state police, 29-year-old Devin Hall and 56-year-old Tonya McKinney have been arrested in connection to the stabbing.

State police say they received a call just before 3:15 AM and responded to a home in the 1200 block of Frames Branch Road in Powell County.

Troopers say they found a man dead and lying in the kitchen of the home.

He was later identified as 29-year-old Jason Smith of Stanton.

Hall and McKinney were both arrested Sunday afternoon and were taken to the Powell County Detention Center.

McKinney is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence, and Hall is facing charges of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.