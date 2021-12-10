State manufacturing group names new executive director

Jemley brings wide range of experience to position

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers has named Frank Jemley III its new executive director.

Jemley comes to KAM with a wealth of experience in the private and public sectors, having served in senior positions in government, business, and nonprofits. He has held top posts in Kentucky’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, was the Property Council of Australia’s top U.S. government affairs advisor, headed up public affairs for Churchill Downs, and led the conversion to private operation of a former military base in Louisville.

“After an extensive search, I am confident in saying that the board and I have made a terrific hire to guide KAM,” said Chris Driver, chairman of the KAM Board of Directors. “Frank’s background speaks for itself. He is a proven leader that can lead KAM to new heights in our mission to create and protect a manufacturing-friendly environment in Kentucky.”

“I am excited to join the organization whose mission supports more than 4,500 Kentucky companies, their 250,000-plus employees and their families, and the countless communities where they live and work,” said Jemley. “Manufacturing is critically important to Kentucky’s economic prosperity. I am joining a great team and board whose work to strengthen and grow manufacturing in Kentucky has never been more important.”

Jemley attended the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Louisville, where he earned a B.A. with honors and was student body president. After college, he served six years on active duty as a Navy intelligence officer. A native of Bardstown, Ky., Frank and his family live in Louisville.