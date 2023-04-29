State leaders kick off Kentucky Derby Week

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s known as the fastest two minutes in sports. The Kentucky Derby is now just a week away.

On Saturday, state leaders welcomed Kentuckians to Frankfort for an annual kickoff event.

“It’s more than a day and a race,” says Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.

State leaders welcomed the second annual Team Kentucky Derby Week Kick Off event on the south lawn of the State Capitol

“As the week moves on, the eyes of the world are going to see the very best of our state,” says Beshear.

Hundreds of people braved the rain to join in on the family-friendly festivities.

“It’s an amazing experience with this one. Part of it is so well organized, there’s so much here for people,” says Nora Swanson, an artist and owner of “Your Chocolate Gift.”

The event included live music, food trucks, derby-themed games and crafts– and a farmers market. Kentucky breweries, wineries and distilleries also getting in on the action. Dozens of vendors lined the street offering a wide range of hand-made items.

“It just feels like they put the finishing touches together. We’ve got breweries, distilleries and wineries are all here. So if you want to come out and have a drink and food truck experience, of course, get some chocolate while you’re here,” says Swanson.

“It’s bigger than just Frankfort or Franklin County. But they are playing host to the whole region to come and get in the derby festivities. After everything that we’ve lived through, it gives us a chance to make special memories with our families,” says Beshear.

Events continue Sunday in Louisville, with a preview of new Kentucky Derby festival Pegasus inflatable at 1 pm. on North Campbell Street & Broadway.A Kentucky Derby Pegasus parade is at 3 pm.

Gospelfest is from 6 pm – 9 pm at Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville on the Waterfront.

There is also Sunday Funday Drag Brunch from 1-3 p.m. on the Waterfront.