State leaders encourage Kentuckians to ‘roll up their sleeves’ following last week’s shootings

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Holding a picture of his late friend Tommy Elliott, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave blood Wednesday in his friend’s honor. Elliott was one of the five victims in last week’s mass shooting in Louisville.

“I’m going to give in honor of my friend, Tommy, as well as everyone else we lost that day. He was a big supporter of the Red Cross,” says Beshear.

Governor Beshear was just one of the members of the executive branch to fill up every opening available Wednesday at the Kentucky State Capitol during an American Red Cross Blood Drive.

“The American Red Cross has been there for us after the 2021 tornadoes, the 2022 flooding. Every single time our people are in need, the red cross is there. And that’s why after those situations, natural disasters, as well as others, we have held blood drives here in the capitol to do our part,” says Beshear.

The Red Cross says it provided 170 units of blood to the University of Louisville Hospital in response to last week’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. It then provided more than 20 units after the Chickasaw Park shooting over the weekend.

“I wanna assure you that the blood needs of all events and all over Kentucky right now are being met,” says Steve Cunanan, the CEO of the American Red Cross’s Kentucky Region.

The organization says it’s still in need of donations following those tragedies, including O-negative blood and blood platelets. They say it’s important to have the potentially life-saving tool in place should another tragedy happen.

“It’s important that eligible individuals schedule an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks and months ahead to ensure that we continue to have the supply ready and on the shelves, and available,” says Cunanan.

“I’m hoping that people all over the Commonwealth and the country will be willing to give blood to help the next set of individuals. And I know that Tommy and others would have wanted us to do what’s necessary to help that next person and the person after that. So, I feel like I’m doing the right thing for my friend and for others. But also this is what we do as Kentuckians. In many ways, we’re coming together in the same way we did after tornadoes and after floods,” says Beshear.

To give, you’re encouraged to make an appointment, be in good health, and be at least 17 years old.

According to the Kentucky Blood Center- one donation helps save three lives.

For more information about the Red Cross, click here.