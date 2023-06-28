State leaders discuss new farm bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator John Boozman attended a press conference at the University of Kentucky’s Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

The senators discussed the new farm bill, which needs to be passed every five years; Former President Donald Trump signed the bill into law in 2018.

As the time approaches to pass the bill again, state leaders shared the details of the new bill and answered questions from local and state agriculture stakeholders.

Senator John Boozman says we have the cheapest, safest food supply in the world. He adds this bill will continue to benefit our nation’s farmers, saying “what we want to do is make sure that they’ve got the tools in the toolbox that they need to be successful.”

The farm bill helps farmers with crop insurance, conservation efforts and other necessary funding.

Senator McConnell says the new farm bill differs from the old in terms of additional spending; in the new bill, there will be a cap on additional spending.

“New spending is going to be hard to come by,” Sen. McConnell said.

The bill does not have much longer before it needs to be passed again.