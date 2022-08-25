State lawmakers near finalizing flood relief package for Eastern Kentucky

If the bill passes both chambers Friday, as it is expected, it'll go to Governor Andy Beshear's desk for signature. The money will then be distributed immediately.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky lawmakers are getting closer to finalizing a funding relief bill. The money will go to help rebuild the hardest hit areas impacted by eastern Kentucky flooding last month.

Both chambers gaveled in for day 2 of the special session Thursday afternoon, as they continue to iron out details. As is customary, both chambers gave their proposals a second reading.

During the Senate’s chamber meeting, some shared stories of the impact the flooding had on families.

“We need this,” one lawmaker said, on the verge of tears.

On Wednesday- lawmakers released a breakdown for the roughly $213 million dollar package. $115 million will go to cities, counties and other public entities. $45 million will go to road and bridge repairs. And $40 million will go to financial assistance to school districts impacted.

“Money can only solve physical concerns. Individuals rely on their faith, their communities, their family. We’ll help heal the other wounds. All we can do is help underpin the basics of life to help provide some of those needs,” said Senator Christian McDaniel, the Chair of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee.

Leaders also say its expected to take about 2 to 3 weeks before they can get an extensive list of the actual infrastructure needs. Senator Jimmy Higdon, who is the Transportation committee chair, saw first hand the destruction in Eastern Kentucky.

“A special session is very appropriate to deal with this and is timely. We get the question all along is the money we’re appropriating now, is it enough. Is 45 million enough to deal with the transportation issues. It’s a good start,” said Higdon.

Lawmakers say they plan to start back up at 9 A.M. Friday and hope to get things finalized by the end of the day. If the bill passes both chambers, it’ll go to Governor Beshear’s desk for signature. The money will then be distributed immediately.