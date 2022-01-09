State Highways mostly clear in NE Kentucky

Plowing continues

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ)– Most state highways in northeast Kentucky are clear this afternoon as crews focus their third day of plow work on snow-packed back roads.

As of Saturday morning, Kentucky Department of Highway District crews were plowing and treating highways — especially lesser-traveled secondary roads — in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties.

At 3 p.m., main priority A and B routes, along with some priority C routes, are mostly clear. Plow crews continue to work isolated sections of back roads with hardpacked snow stuck to travel lanes.

With sunshine and above-freezing temperatures, most crews should complete snow-clearing operations this afternoon or evening. However, some work could carry over into Sunday.

Motorists should continue to travel with caution, expect isolated icy road conditions, and share the road with snow plows.