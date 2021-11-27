High school football state championship games set
The title games will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington on Dec. 3-4, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The twelve teams advancing Friday night in the KHSAA state football semi-final games all won decisively, setting up what are expected to be outstanding state title games.
Here are the semi-final results:
Class 1A:
Russellville 34
Bethlehem 21
Pikeville 36
Raceland 7
Pikeville will face Russellville for the championship at Kroger Field in Lexington at Noon on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Class 2A:
Lexington Christian Academy 59
Middlesboro 0
Beechwood 38
Mayfield 7
LCA will take on Beechwood for the state title at Kroger Field in Lexington at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Class 3A:
Paducah Tilghman 39
Glasgow 20
Belfry 48
East Carter 26
Paducah Tilghman will go up against Belfry for the state title at Kroger Field in Lexington at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Class 4A:
Boyle County 54
Logan County 16
Johnson Central 42
Franklin County 24
Boyle County will face Johnson Central in the championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Class 5A:
Frederick Douglass 35
Owensboro 7
South Warren 46
Woodford County 25
Frederick Douglass will take on South Warren in the title game at Kroger Field in Lexington at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Class 6A:
Male 48
Trinity 21
St. Xavier 31
Madison Central 21
Male will battle St. Xavier in the championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
For more details and championship game ticket information, visit the KHSAA website by clicking here.