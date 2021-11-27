High school football state championship games set

The title games will be played at Kroger Field in Lexington on Dec. 3-4, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The twelve teams advancing Friday night in the KHSAA state football semi-final games all won decisively, setting up what are expected to be outstanding state title games.

Here are the semi-final results:

Class 1A:

Russellville 34

Bethlehem 21

Pikeville 36

Raceland 7

Pikeville will face Russellville for the championship at Kroger Field in Lexington at Noon on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Class 2A:

Lexington Christian Academy 59

Middlesboro 0

Beechwood 38

Mayfield 7

LCA will take on Beechwood for the state title at Kroger Field in Lexington at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Class 3A:

Paducah Tilghman 39

Glasgow 20

Belfry 48

East Carter 26

Paducah Tilghman will go up against Belfry for the state title at Kroger Field in Lexington at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Class 4A:

Boyle County 54

Logan County 16

Johnson Central 42

Franklin County 24

Boyle County will face Johnson Central in the championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Class 5A:

Frederick Douglass 35

Owensboro 7

South Warren 46

Woodford County 25

Frederick Douglass will take on South Warren in the title game at Kroger Field in Lexington at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Class 6A:

Male 48

Trinity 21

St. Xavier 31

Madison Central 21

Male will battle St. Xavier in the championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

For more details and championship game ticket information, visit the KHSAA website by clicking here.