State gets double utility assistance funding through ARPA

With winter already starting cold, funds could be needed more than ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is receiving more than double its annual investment to help families afford energy costs thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed last year by Congress.

The bill includes $113 million in funding for Kentucky through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations process.

This year’s investment is the highest amount Kentucky has ever received in LIHEAP funding to help families struggling with the costs of home heating.

“With winter weather already here in Kentucky and effects of the pandemic still taking an economic toll on households and businesses throughout our state, I’m proud to have helped secure this record funding to help families stay warm this winter, prevent shut-offs, and assist with utility costs and much-needed energy repairs,” said U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, a Louisville Democrat who helped push the measure through Congress.

“The American Rescue Plan was already a lifeline to so many who are struggling, and this investment will help countless Kentuckians stay safe this year. As Chairman of the House Budget Committee, I’m committed to continuing to deliver for my constituents and families in need across our commonwealth.”

Kentucky residents an find more information on the program here.