State COVID positivity higher, hospitalizations, ICU cases up

Number seem to confirm the state's 'plateau' status

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate was unchanged Tuesday from Monday but still is at the highest level in a couple of weeks as the state’s COVID status appears to be at a ‘plateau, which raises concerns about the future as the state goes into the holiday season.

According to the its Tuesday report (click here), the state announced 1,821 new cases with 507 of those in people 18 or under.

The state has now recorded 764,686 cases since March 2020.

The state reported 38 new deaths from COVID-related causes, raising that number to 10, 318.

The positivity rate is at 5.73%, the same as Monday and up from 5.53% Friday.

According to the daily report, 739 people are hospitalized, up from 719 Monday and 703 Friday.

ICU admittance was up to 204 from 191 Monday and 193 Friday.

The number of those on a ventilator rose to 115 Tuesday from 105 Monday and 102 Friday.

During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.

The Governor said Europe is becoming COVID-19’s epicenter again, accounting for half of the latest infections and deaths, emphasizing the need to stay vigilant as Kentucky’s case numbers plateau. Local health experts have warned Kentucky and much of the nation follow Europe’s patterns about two months behind, meaning the state could be in for another COVID surge during the holidays.