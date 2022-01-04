State COVID case numbers top 6,900, positivity almost 22%

Numbers show no sign of slowing down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The words were dire and straightforward — omicron is spreading like wildfire across Kentucky. And the numbers back it up.

In an update Tuesday (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear provided a third straight day of record case numbers and positivity rate.

“Tuesday’s COVID report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 6,915 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 21.74%. Omicron is causing a surge unlike anything we’ve seen and at this rate our hospitals will fill up. Get your vaccine and booster and mask up,” Beshear said in a video statement (click here).

Tuesday’s numbers follow 6,441 on Dec. 30, 5,748 on Dec. 31, 2,359 on Jan. 1, 2,767 on Jan. 2 and 4,111 on Jan. 3 and 5,530 new cases last Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 4,297.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,399 were in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate set another record, topping Monday’s 20.72%. By comparison, the positivity rate last Monday was 11.8% and the previous Monday it was 9.2%.

The numbers are starting this week to break last week’s numbers which included 29,955 new COVID-19 cases and an average positivity rate of 20.38%. This is approximately twice the number of cases as were reported the week prior when the state had 15,255 cases.

“The omicron variant is spreading rapidly. Omicron spreads so easily, it is compared to measles, the most contagious human virus on the planet,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “Hospitalization numbers are also increasing, though not yet as rapidly as cases, but health care resources are stretched very thin due to both the increased number of COVID patients in hospitals coupled with an even more strained health care workforce due to workers who are themselves out sick with COVID.”

Tuesday’s report also included 21 deaths, pushing the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,255.

The state has logged 885,673 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations are reflecting the spike in cases with 1,646 reported Tuesday compared to 1,579 Monday, 1,434 Wednesday, 1,330 last Tuesday, 1,225 last Monday, 1,183 last Sunday, and 1,200 last Saturday.

The same goes for ICU numbers with 393 Tuesday, compared to 373 reported Monday, 369 reported last Wednesday, 342 last Tuesday, and 348 last Monday.

The number of those on a ventilator had held relatively study but climbed to 246 Tuesday, compared to 205 reported Monday, 220 reported last Wednesday, 203 last Tuesday, and 205 last Monday.