UPDATE: Frankfort Police detail pursuit, identify suspect

Second suspect caught on Capitol grounds

UPDATE POSTED 1:04 P.M. Dec. 7, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Frankfort Police Department has released a statement regarding the car chase, shooting incident and lockdown Tuesday morning in the state’s Capitol.

According to a post on the Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911 Facebook page (click here), officers responded to 895 Louisville Road regarding a stolen vehicle. They found the stolen vehicle around the back of 800 Leawood Drive. As officers tried to make contact with a man near the car, but he fled the scene.

A statement by a witness said a second man was seen running from the area when officers arrived. One of the individuals was seen across the road on Leawood Drive. When officers tried to make contact, he fled and several gun shots were fired from the area of the man. Officers began to pursue him into a wooded area.

Later, the described man was seen on Shelby Street near Rockwood. Officers tried to contact him, but he fled again running onto Capitol Annex property and through the parking garage. He was found and detained by Kentucky State Police outside of the Capitol.

The man was identified as Joshua Lee Gibson, 23, of Louisville. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Fleeing and Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot), Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000 (Auto) and Criminal Trespass, 2nd Degree.

The post thanked the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Kentucky State Police Facilities in the help provided to apprehend Gibson.

UPDATE POSTED 11:55 A.M. Dec. 7, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state Capitol no longer is on lockdown, according to the Kentucky State Police.

UPDATE POSTED 11:10 A.M. Dec. 7, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Workers in the state Capitol say a second person has been arrested in connection with the stolen car chase and shooting incident Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested on Capitol grounds but no other details were available.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 10:10 A.M. DEC. 7, 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state Capitol and Capitol Annex were locked down Tuesday morning after a police chase and arrested ended near the Capitol grounds.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, two men jumped and ran from a suspected stolen car when stopped by frankfort Police on Leawood Drive on the west side of the Capitol. One of the men pulled a gun and fired shots at officers.

That man was caught and taken into custody while the other, who ran in a different direction, was still at large as of 10 a.m., according to the newspaper report.

Police had followed the man down a ravine and onto Shelby Street, near the Capitol building. The chase continued onto the other side of the building, as police had identified the suspect was in the Capitol Annex garage, according to the Herald-Leader.

Some schools in the area near the Capitol were also placed on lockdown early Tuesday.

“We are currently in lockdown due to police order,” said a text from Frankfort Independent Schools. “There is no threat inside any of our buildings. All exterior an interior doors are locked. Teaching is still occurring. We are not allowing anyone in and out of the buildings at this time.”