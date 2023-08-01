Stanford police K-9 retiring after 7 years of service

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — After over seven years of service to the Stanford Police Department, K-9 Nico is retiring.

Nico was Officer Preston Middleton’s partner and first joined the department in 2016.

He’ll be 9 years old in October and age has caught up with the once high-speed, energetic Belgian Malinois.

Nico helped with narcotic detection, searches and suspect apprehensions. He also served Lincoln County High School and the school system.

“We thank Nico for his service to the City of Stanford and handler Preston Middleton for spearheading and starting the K9 program for SPD, Officer Nick Adams and his K9 Cricket (Lady Bird to most) will take it from here,” SPD wrote on Facebook. “We wish Nico a long happy and healthy life of retirement chasing Kongs and destroying basketballs…and being lazy. Thank you for your service to SPD.”