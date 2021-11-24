Stanfield named judge/executive in Lewis County

Veteran real estate professional replaces Jimmy Lykins, who resigned Oct. 29.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A veteran real estate broker has been named county judge/executive in Lewis County.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Craig Stanfield, owner of Stanfield Real Estate and Auction in Tollesboro, Friday.

Stanfield, who is active in the community, told WTVQ ABC 36 News he’s not sure yet whether he will run for the position next year. He even turned down the request to serve three times but finally accepted when the community kept coming back to him.

“I haven’t decided whether I will run yet. I like my current job, but I like to serve the community so I finally said I would serve if appointed. I’ll get in there and see,” he said.

Stanfield starts the new position.

He replaces Jimmy Lykins who was appointed Dec. 23, 2020 and resigned Oct. 29. Lykins had been appointed to replace Todd Ruckel, who resigned to become head of a state association.

Beshear made the following appointments to other Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed the following Special Justices to the Supreme Court of Kentucky:

Hon. Jennifer Lawrence of Covington, representing the 6th Supreme Court District.

Hon. Cheryl Lewis of Hyden, representing the 3rd Supreme Court District.

— Appointed Craig Stanfield as County Judge/Executive of Lewis County.

— Reappointed Dr. Timothy Price as a member of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Dr. Timothy Price of Fisherville is a physician at the University of Louisville Hospital and shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 19, 2024.

— Appointed Autumn Mattingly, Dale Morgan and Joann Wells as members of the Child Support Guidelines Review Commission.

Autumn Mattingly of Mount Washington is a caseworker at the Bullitt County Attorney’s Office.

Dale Morgan of Lexington is a finance and investment analyst at Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

Joann Wells of Frankfort is a case-processing branch manager at the Kentucky Department of Income Support.

— Appointed Nathan Thacker as a member of the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Massage Therapy.

Nathan Thacker of Lexington is a paralegal at Braxton Henshaw, Attorney at Law. He replaces Robert Himes, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 6, 2022.

— Reappointed Shannon Oltmann as a member of the State Board for the Certification of Librarians.