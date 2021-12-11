Stalled train temporarily blocks traffic at crossings in Lexington

The train had mechanical issues in the Greendale Road area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some railroad crossings were blocked for about 30-minutes early Friday evening when a train passing through Lexington had mechanical issues and stalled on the tracks, according to Lexington Police.

Officers say it happened in the Greendale Road area, temporarily blocking traffic at crossings.

Once the repairs were made, the train continued on its route.