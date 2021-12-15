Staffing shortage “critical” at Lexington’s jail, conditions more dangerous

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Staffing shortages and high turnover at jails is not new, it’s an issue nationwide. But the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) says it’s even worse at the jail in Lexington, with a 205% turnover rate in just the last five months.

“We are at critical level, we are about to go way over the hill on that,” says Corporal Emily Brian, treasurer for the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) #83.

The Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center has 978 inmates with less than 200 on staff and some jailers say that this makes the working conditions even more dangerous. The corrections officers union says every day is a security issue, not just for the jailers, but for visitors and inmates. The union says staffing is down 50% from where it should be, leaving staff more vulnerable and susceptible to attacks.

“I have been here going on 15 years now and I have never seen the caliber of weapons that we have been seeing just in the last few months alone,” says Brian.

Brian says she was attacked on the job this year and found herself in trouble because she says there was only one radio to share between her and the other patrolling officer, so she couldn’t call for help.

“It can be scary,” says Brian. “But that is what having a great group of support staff that work with you to help you and overcome those challenges, and if we’re short staffed, we don’t have that.”

The union says since July, 41 jail employees have resigned and only 20 hired. According to the union, the jail is short 102 officers which is leads to 16-hour shifts.

“We understand the overtime is part of it, but when you get into the point where you’re working 3, 4, 5 days of overtime a week, it really takes a toll on the mental health and stuff of the staff,” says Captain Shaun Hubbard, president of AFSCME.

The union is negotiating a new contract with the city with hopes for a pay increase as part of the deal to try to attract more people to fill positions.

“This is a hard job,” says Corporal Michael Harris, president of FOP #83. “Some kids grow up wanting to be a fireman or policeman but no one wants to grow up to be a jailer.”