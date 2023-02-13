St. Patrick’s Day parade, festival returns to Lexington on March 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival will return downtown on Saturday, March 11, to celebrate Irish culture.

Father Norman Fischer will kick off the celebration at 10:45 a.m. at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Plaza with the traditional “blessing of the keg.” The day will include a lineup of Irish entertainment, food and crafts.

Some performers include Tuatha Dea, Liam’s Fancy and William Sutherland Reid Pipes and Drums, local Irish dancers from Bluegrass Ceili Academy, Lexington Irish Dancers and McTeggart Irish Dancers.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. and goes down Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street. Grand marshals are Dr. Frank and Catherine McDonnell.

The parade celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019, the last time the full event was held in person.

More information can be found at https://lexingtonstpatsparade.org/.