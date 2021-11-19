St. Claire moves monoclonal antibody therapy to outpatient center

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Monoclonal antibody therapy has moved from the emergency overflow tent in front of the hospital to a newly created COVID Treatment Clinic inside the Outpatient Center at 1028 E. Main Street in Morehead. This new location offers a more permanent solution for patient care.

If you or someone you know has tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for complications, monoclonal antibody therapy may dramatically reduce symptoms and speed up recovery. Your immune system gets a boost from these antibodies so your body can more effectively fight off the COVID virus. This therapy is very effective and significantly improves COVID symptoms for most patients which reduces the risk of serious complications and hospitalization.

To request monoclonal antibody therapy, complete an online questionnaire at www.st-claire.org/regen-cov (click here) or call 606-783-7539.