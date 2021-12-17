St. Claire Healthcare’s Branden Quinlan, DO, honored by UK College of Medicine

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – St. Claire HealthCare is excited to announce Branden Quinlan, DO, was awarded the University of Kentucky (UK) College of Medicine Third-Year Distinguished Teaching Award.

The Distinguished Teaching Award is presented to a faculty member who illustrates teaching excellence and professionalism and encourages an intellectually stimulating learning environment for students in the Rural Physician Leadership Program (RPLP), an educational program housed in Morehead, Kentucky. The RPLP is designed to train future physicians and healthcare leaders to provide high-quality, compassionate care in rural settings.

“Dr. Quinlan is an excellent clinician and engaged student mentor. He consistently receives rave reviews from rotating medical students,” said Rebecca M. Todd, MD, Assistant Dean of the RPLP.

Dr. Quinlan is a graduate of the University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at UK HealthCare. He joined the medical staff at St. Claire HealthCare in 2016 and is currently a hospitalist at St. Claire Regional Medical Center and the Internal Medicine Site Director of the RPLP.

“Not only am I thrilled to be honored with this award, but I’m also very thankful for the impact I can have on the young minds of our future healthcare providers,” said Dr. Quinlan. “I look back on my experience as a student and try to pass along all of the knowledge I’ve absorbed over the years.”

Dr. Quinlan was chosen by student vote by the RPLP Class of 2022. His dedication and encouragement continue to help medical students in the RPLP not only succeed, but also excel as future physicians.