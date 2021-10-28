St. Claire HealthCare announces 2021-22 medical staff officers

Medical staff officers help shape hospital policy, elected by peers

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – St. Claire HealthCare (SCH) has announced its 2021-22 medical staff officers. These physicians were elected by their peers and will play an important role in the decision-making process, working collaboratively with the administration and all SCH medical staff.

Aaron “Parker” Banks, DO, a West Liberty native, was elected president and chief of staff. He joined the SCH medical staff in 2016 and provides primary care for patients at SCH’s clinics in Owingsville and Sandy Hook. Dr. Banks received his medical degree from the Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency through St. Claire’s Family Medicine Residency Program in Sandy Hook.

Stephen R. Frame, MD, pathologist/cytologist will serve as president-elect. Dr. Frame has recently represented the medical staff in the role of secretary-treasurer. Dr. Frame earned his medical degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Kentucky.

Phillip B. Baker, DO, was elected to the role of secretary-treasurer. He joined the SCH medical staff in 2016 as a family medicine physician at its Owingsville clinic and now cares for patients as a hospitalist at St. Claire Regional Medical Center. Dr. Baker has previously served as the chair and vice-chair of the Department of Medicine. He is a graduate of the Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency through the University of Kentucky Family Community Medicine Residency Program.

Ahmad Isbitan, MD, will serve as a member-at-large. Dr. Isbitan, an interventional cardiologist, joined the SCH medical staff in 2016. He earned his medical degree from Jordan University of Science and Technology and completed an internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at Seton Hall University as well as an interventional cardiology fellowship at New York Medical College, both in New Jersey.

The Department of Surgery will be represented by Colby J. Holmes, DPM, (chair) and Jacob E. Perry, MD, (vice-chair). Dr. Holmes came to SCH in 2018 specializing in podiatry and wound care. He earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Des Moines University in Iowa and completed a podiatric medicine and surgery residency with a credentialing in reconstructive rearfoot/ankle surgery at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana. Dr. Perry, a general surgeon, joined the SCH medical staff in 2011. He has previously represented the medical staff as the president and chief of staff and immediate past president. Dr. Perry completed his medical degree at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his general surgery residency at the University of Kentucky.

Cory G. Yoder, DO, (chair) and Adam L. Howard, DO, (vice-chair) will represent the Department of Medicine. Dr. Yoder, a native of Wolfe County, joined the SCH medical staff in 2019 and cares for patients at SCH’s Morehead-Downtown primary care clinic. She earned her medical degree from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of Pikeville and completed her family medicine residency at SCH. Dr. Howard is a hospitalist who has been caring for patients at St. Claire Regional Medical Center since 2019. A Sandy Hook native, he earned his medical degree at the Lincoln Memorial University – DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee, and completed his internal medicine residency at Norton Community Hospital. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Lincoln Memorial and is a 2010 graduate of Morehead State University.

“On behalf of the entire medical staff, I want to thank these physicians for their leadership,” said Will Melahn, MD, SCH’s Chief Medical Officer/VP Medical Affairs. “By accepting these leadership roles, they are making a huge commitment to SCH that goes above and beyond the care they offer their patients every day.”

These officers will serve in their new roles through the health system’s 2021-22 fiscal year.