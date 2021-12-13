Sports Center at Fayette Mall partners with Players First, Central Kentucky orthodontics practice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) –

One of the city’s premier basketball and volleyball facilities has a new name. Sports Center, located at Fayette Mall, is collaborating with Players First (a collective name for Kentucky’s men’s basketball team-oriented NIL events) and an orthodontics practice well-known for its community involvement.

The building will now be known as the White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics Players First Sports Center.

Sports Center owner Terry Hatton feels that this first-of-its-kind partnership just makes sense in a community like Lexington. “This is the perfect place for Players First events, allowing the team to connect with youth in our state-of-the-art facility.”

Kellan Grady, a grad student on this year’s team, agrees. “There are many positive ways collegiate athletes can make an impact but working with youth is definitely one of the most rewarding. To have a partnership with an organization like the Sports Center, which provides a place for kids to develop their athletic skills and character, is something the whole team is excited about.”

White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics is a long-time supporter of youth-focused initiatives throughout Central Kentucky.

“Through community initiatives, we’ve heard loud and clear the need for more space for youth sports and extracurriculars. We strongly believe that keeping kids active in team sports and off their phones and social media is vital to positive youth development in our community. We are happy to play a role in filling this need with this partnership.” states Dr. Greg White.

Additional Players First events involving members of the basketball team are being scheduled for 2022 and beyond as part of the multi-year partnership facilitated by G3 College | ProCampsU.