Sports betting now legal in the Bluegrass

Thursday marked the official start of sports betting in Kentucky. Sports betting is now legal in more than 35 states, and Kentucky is one of the last to go official.

Fernando Martinez says this has been a long time coming. “It’s the same like in the boxing. If you cannot go see the fight in person, it is totally different,” Martinez said.

Red Mile filled up Thursday night with folks ready to place their in-person bets. There’s 14 self-service betting kiosks and five betting windows just in time for the NFL and college football season.

Michael Smith says he bets on football and basketball primarily. “Also, I heard some hacks with table tennis, so I might try that out,” he said. “They say the favorite wins a lot.”

There is something for everyone to bet on from horse racing MLB, NBA, and college sports. The legal age to place a bet in the state is 18, but since Red Mile has a contract with Caesar’s they’re enforcing 21 and above. Sports wagering is expected to bring in an estimated $23 million per year.

“We can keep the money here instead in the state, not going to any other state,” Martinez said.

Josh Derry is in college at UK. “Just being a college student all you do is watch sports. You might as well make some money off it,” he said.

For those looking to cash in for the big payoff, “I hope years to come Lexington becomes the place that people from all over the world want to visit, for more reasons than just horses,” Smith said.

Red Mile is one of seven race tracks approved for temporary sports betting licenses. Online bets can be made starting September 28th.