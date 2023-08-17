Sports betting in Ky. to begin in 3 weeks. Here’s the timeline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As of today, sports betting in Kentucky will begin in exactly three weeks.

Sports betting will only be legal for in-person bets at licensed retail facilities at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7. Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications at 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

A list of the approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Below is a full timeline leading up to the first day of sports betting in Kentucky, per Gov. Andy Beshear’s office:

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m.: Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will meet to vote on license applications. This vote will determine which retail facilities and mobile applications will be approved for use in Kentucky

Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 a.m.: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. EDT: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities

Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 a.m.: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile applications

Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 a.m. EDT: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers

House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting in Kentucky, was signed into law on March 31.

Sports betting will generate an estimated revenue of $23 million a year into implementation, which will go toward Kentucky’s pension fund and 2.5% to the problem gambling assistance account.