Splashpad at Charles Young Park officially opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Splash!, a new water feature, has officially opened at Charles Young Park — just in time for a heat wave.

The splashpad is a large, nature-inspired, interactive water feature. It connects the park’s new playground, basketball court and Community Center to the Town Branch Commons Trail.

The design for Splash! was inspired by the Bluegrass landscape, mimicking rock formations and creeks found in Fayette County.

“This project is a clear example of how public and private investment can improve the quality of life for our neighbors,” Councilmember James Brown said. “Through true community engagement, Splash! highlights and showcases the history of the neighborhood, cementing its cultural identity, figuratively and literally.”

Mayor Linda Gorton, at the unveiling Thursday, thanked those who helped donate to make the splashpad a possibility.

The initial donation began from the Knight Foundation Donor Advised Chartable Fund at Blue Grass Community Foundation for a $600,000 matching challenge. The American Water Charitable Foundation also donated $250,000.

Charles Young Park is located at 540 East Third Street.