‘Spirit of Kentucky’: Official 2023 Derby Festival poster unveiled

2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Poster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival poster is here — called “Spirit of Kentucky”.

The poster was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil with a colorful palette and layering of patterns. It’s the 43rd poster in the festival’s series, which launched in 1981, according to a press release.

This year’s poster shows a sky illustrated with layers of the Pegasus, the signature symbol of the festival. It also shows images synonymous with a celebration, including fireworks and hot air balloons.

“This is the first time that I have incorporated a Pegasus into my art,” Chaintreuil said. “I enjoyed the challenge of bringing the many colors of people, places and events together in my own style. To me, it represents the colors and energy of the amazing Kentucky Derby Festival.”

To pre-order a copy online, click here.