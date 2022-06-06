Spectrum begins construction on broadband network expansion in Madison County

The announcement was made during a groundbreaking event in Richmond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On June 6, 2022, Spectrum announced construction is underway on a fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband and other Spectrum services to more than 800 homes and small businesses in Madison County. The announcement was made during a groundbreaking event in Richmond, KY.

The buildout is part of Spectrum’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural areas, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately

1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.

“Broadband is a vital resource for work, learning and personal connection,” said Dwight Buchanon, Vice President, Construction FO Rural Build. “Leveraging resources won in the RDOF auction, we’re building a high-speed, high-capacity network that will bring gigabit internet to thousands of homes and small businesses in Madison County — an investment that will ensure families and businesses can participate fully in the digital world, now and well into the future.”

Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum will offer its full suite of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Mobile™ and Spectrum Voice®. Local residents and business owners should visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is a staunch advocate for expanding broadband connectivity to rural parts of the Commonwealth and works diligently to find creative ways to get essential communication services to unserved businesses and residents.

“Expanding access to reliable broadband internet for rural communities has been a key priority of mine in Congress. I applaud Charter for their commitment to expand their Spectrum network and bring reliable, high-speed internet access to previously unserved parts of Madison County,” said U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06).

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor says the announcement is an important step in helping those in rural Madison County reach their full potential.

“Our goal is always to build a better Madison County and today’s groundbreaking is a great example of that. We’ve been working diligently and supporting Charter and other partners to expand internet access in our rural and unincorporated areas of Madison County. Our goal is to bring quality and affordable broadband to every resident in Madison County. While this is just another step towards that goal, this expansion by Charter’s Spectrum Internet service will allow our residents in these areas to have access to high-speed Internet where they’ve not had it previously.”

State Senator Jared Carpenter appreciates the role reliable connectivity plays in expanding rural economic development and education.

“Charter’s network expansion in Madison County is welcomed news for workers, students, educators, and anyone who currently lacks access to a high-speed connection at home.”

Kentucky State Representative Deanna Frazier knows first-hand why dependable broadband connectivity is vital to businesses and families.

“As a business owner, I understand first-hand that a reliable, high-speed internet connection is essential to economic prosperity and connecting with customers or patients. I’m from Madison County and raised my family here, and with connectivity across our community, future generations can establish roots and grow right here at home.”

Overall, Spectrum expects to hire more than 2,000 employees and contractors nationwide to support the RDOF and future rural buildout initiatives, including local crews in state for network construction. Spectrum currently employs more than 3,000 people in Kentucky, with employees earning at least $20 an hour including target commissions.