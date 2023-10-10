Specialty children’s outpatient center set to open on Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After three years of work, the Kentucky Children’s Outpatient Center on Richmond Road will open next Monday to serve kids who need special treatment.

With the partnership of Children’s Miracle Network, Speedway and a number of other businesses, this establishment is now a reality for Kentuckians who need that special medical care.

“Statewide, Lexington is an epicenter of specialized care. People travel here for care they can’t find at home and that is a great thing,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

We talked to one mother who is thankful that her son Ty doesn’t have to travel to multiple doctors at different locations, but instead make one visit to Kentucky Children’s — a place with quiet waiting rooms, fun artwork and care from physicians.

“Every detail from the art on the walls to the furniture in the waiting room was designed to soothe anxious minds, captivate imaginations and convey compassion,” said Stephanie Nurmerg.

Kentucky Children’s Outpatient Center Richmond Road will include four specialty outpatient clinics.

Dr. Eric Monday says every Kentuckian deserves medical care within the state.

“Every Kentuckian, no matter the health challenge, should be able to remain in Kentucky to get their care,” he said.

With the opening of Kentucky Children’s Outpatient Center Richmond Road, there will be more opportunities for positively transforming and impacting Kentucky kids.