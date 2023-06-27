Special ticketed days to return to the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky State Fair will offer special ticketed days for the Aug. 17-27 event.

“We’re thrilled to bring back promotional days to the Kentucky State Fair, as one of the primary goals of the fair is to provide something for everyone to enjoy. We appreciate all of our community partners who make these days possible,” said David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues, in a press release. “Our team recognizes that Kentuckians come from all walks of life, and with these special-ticketed days, more of our neighbors can experience Summer Summed Up.”

Special promotional days are as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 17: County Fairs Day Highlight winners from county pageants and competitions and have special activities planned throughout the day

Sunday, Aug. 20: Military Sunday Active military and veterans, as well as their families, can attend the fair for free. Military ID is required. There is a limit of four free tickets, and parking is not included. Wristbands for Thrill Ville will be discounted 20% and available on-site. There is a limit of six wristbands per valid military ID

Monday, Aug. 21: $5 Monday The $5 admission is per person and includes parking

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Senior Day Senior Day allows anyone 55 and older to enter the fair for free. Parking is not included. Special activities will be planned throughout the day

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Sensory Awareness Day In partnership with Kissel Entertainment, FEAT of Louisville, Home of the Innocents and Kentucky Autism Training Center, free admission and Thrill Ville tickets will be given to fairgoers with sensory processing differences. From 10 a.m. until noon, Thrill Ville will operate with minimal lights and music to create an enjoyable fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities. Limited tickets are available. To receive tickets, email melissa@featlouisville.org or katc@louisville.edu



Admission to the Kentucky State Fair is on sale now for early bird pricing at $9 per ticket, which includes parking. Tickets are available at kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores and the Kentucky Exposition Center box office.